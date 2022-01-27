iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Gap Down to $122.91

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.91, but opened at $120.15. iShares Micro-Cap ETF shares last traded at $120.08, with a volume of 195 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

