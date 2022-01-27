iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 150.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.24. 31,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

