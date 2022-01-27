iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 63,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,962,916 shares.The stock last traded at $459.59 and had previously closed at $478.04.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.98.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
