iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 63,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,962,916 shares.The stock last traded at $459.59 and had previously closed at $478.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.98.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,636,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the period.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

