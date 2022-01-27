Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) vs. SAP (NYSE:SAP) Financial Survey

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jacada and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A SAP 20.82% 18.37% 9.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jacada and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A SAP 0 5 8 0 2.62

SAP has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.33%. Given SAP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than Jacada.

Risk & Volatility

Jacada has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jacada and SAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SAP $31.23 billion 5.20 $5.88 billion $5.78 22.89

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Jacada.

Summary

SAP beats Jacada on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

