Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

