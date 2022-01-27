Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.68. 528,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average is $136.56. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.