Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Jacobs Engineering Group has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.
Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.68. 528,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average is $136.56. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.