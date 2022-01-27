Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.33. Approximately 69,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 71,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$51.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5349649 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

About Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

