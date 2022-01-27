Jarvis Network Price Reaches $0.0531 on Major Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $580,999.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041923 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006033 BTC.
Jarvis Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “
Buying and Selling Jarvis Network
