Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €71.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.45 ($74.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

