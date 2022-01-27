Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,800 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) target price on Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.50) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,740.82 ($23.49).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,265 ($17.07) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,304.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,394.71. The company has a market cap of £34.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

