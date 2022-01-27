Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.