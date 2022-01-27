Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GasLog Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GasLog Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

