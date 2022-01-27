Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,419,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

