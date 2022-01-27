Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.