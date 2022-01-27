Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Hold

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $0.53 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

HEXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. cut their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.94. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. Analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 61.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.