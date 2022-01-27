Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on 3M’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 3M in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

NYSE:MMM opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 12 month low of $168.01 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

