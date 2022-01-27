Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.