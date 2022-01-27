Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 200 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

