Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 267 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 310,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.