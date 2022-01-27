Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $240.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.10 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.51 and its 200 day moving average is $234.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.