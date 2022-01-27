Karen Singer Purchases 170,218 Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 170,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Evolving Systems in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

