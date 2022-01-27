Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $34.70

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $35.81. Karooooo shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

