Kemacoin Reaches Market Cap of $12,259.02 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $12,259.02 and $12.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000717 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 116.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

