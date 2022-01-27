Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Keyera from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.96.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

