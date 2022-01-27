Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,208,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

