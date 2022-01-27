Kidder Stephen W Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.68.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $296.71 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average of $309.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

