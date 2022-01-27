Kimball International (KBAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.13 million, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 141,858 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

