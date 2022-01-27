Kimberly-Clark Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $6.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

KMB opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

