Kings Point Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

