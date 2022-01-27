Kings Point Capital Management Has $54,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $342.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

