Kings Point Capital Management Sells 135 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $226.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.96. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.