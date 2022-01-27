Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

