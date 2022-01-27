Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) versus Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Head to Head Contrast

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Know Labs alerts:

This table compares Know Labs and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -1,016.05% -220.30% Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Know Labs has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Know Labs and Mirion Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 464.61 -$25.36 million ($0.86) -1.80 Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 23,870.21 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Know Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Know Labs and Mirion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mirion Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.35%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Know Labs.

Summary

Mirion Technologies beats Know Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.