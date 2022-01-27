Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.77) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

