KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Trading Up 0.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €73.40 ($83.41) and last traded at €72.80 ($82.73). Approximately 9,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €72.60 ($82.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.03.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

