Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires 94 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $48,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.71. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.08 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

