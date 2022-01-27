Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 4,110 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 669,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,647,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,837,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

LLY stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,698. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.30. The stock has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

