Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,482,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.25. 26,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,175. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

