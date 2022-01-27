Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 82.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,268 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 309,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 260,455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. 66,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

