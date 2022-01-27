Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.65. 84,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,307. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.