Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 713,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,710,883. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $380.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

