Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $7.35 on Thursday, reaching $475.16. 94,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,254. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.73 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

