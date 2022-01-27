Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $953.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.