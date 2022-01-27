Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $953.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

