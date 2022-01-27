Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. 9,171,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,727,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

