Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.33. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.