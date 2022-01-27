LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Position Cut by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of LendingClub worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $5.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 468,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,805. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

