LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

LC stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

