LHT Hits Market Cap of $96,371.99 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, LHT has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $96,371.99 and approximately $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000736 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001162 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

