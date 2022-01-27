Lightspeed POS (LSPD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed POS has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 3.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lightspeed POS stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LSPD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.81.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.