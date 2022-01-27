Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.60 or 0.06734178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,384.44 or 1.00065080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars.

